ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.83.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sidoti increased their price objective on ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get ICF International alerts:

NASDAQ ICFI traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.39. 5,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,502. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. ICF International has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $95.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $353.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

In related news, Director Handel Michael J. Van purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.49 per share, with a total value of $289,960.00. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 1,968.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,109,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,825,000 after buying an additional 3,911,307 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,155,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,897,000 after buying an additional 77,010 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 494,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,957,000 after buying an additional 51,367 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in ICF International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 436,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 329,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,333,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the period.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.