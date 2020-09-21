IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IDYA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.43. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 23.42, a quick ratio of 23.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). As a group, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,712.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.