IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.80

Shares of IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.80 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.83 ($0.15), with a volume of 126061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.78 ($0.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.66.

In other news, insider Julian Tedder bought 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £457.65 ($598.00).

IGAS Energy Company Profile (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

