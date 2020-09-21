Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ILMN. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Illumina from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $344.56.

Shares of ILMN opened at $295.50 on Friday. Illumina has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.06 and a 200-day moving average of $331.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total transaction of $1,420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,927,620.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,289 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $823,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 93,560 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Illumina by 40.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

