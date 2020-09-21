IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.05

IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

IMIAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMI PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get IMI PLC/S alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.866 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from IMI PLC/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. IMI PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.01%.

IMI PLC/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for IMI PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.