INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IDEXY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

