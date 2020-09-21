Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

NYSE IBA opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $55.61.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.75). Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $715.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.54 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 5,473.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 80,248 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

