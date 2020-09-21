Infinitecoin (IFC) One Day Volume Hits $2,890.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 694.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CoinEgg. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $4.50 million and $2,890.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.