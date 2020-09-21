Informa (LON:INF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.20 EPS

Informa (LON:INF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) by GBX 4.20 ($0.05), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:INF traded down GBX 13.90 ($0.18) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 380.60 ($4.97). The stock had a trading volume of 5,547,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,821. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 400.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 445.76. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 875.40 ($11.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.14.

In other news, insider John Rishton acquired 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,303 ($3,009.28).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 559 ($7.30) to GBX 528 ($6.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 503 ($6.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 644.18 ($8.42).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

