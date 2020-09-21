Ingenta (LON:ING) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingenta (LON:ING) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.09 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

ING remained flat at $GBX 54.40 ($0.71) during trading hours on Monday. 19,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,692. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 million and a P/E ratio of -6.80. Ingenta has a 1-year low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 96 ($1.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58.

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Publishers Communication Group (PCG), and Ingenta Advertising segments.

