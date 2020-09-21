InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

INMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 664,492.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 657,848 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth $18,492,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 94.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 511,856 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 248,357 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 35.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 419,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 110,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in InMode by 784.6% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 258,368 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 229,161 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. 462,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,609. InMode has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.91.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. InMode had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 million. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that InMode will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

