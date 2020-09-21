InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

INWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of InnerWorkings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

NASDAQ:INWK traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,564. The company has a market cap of $150.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. InnerWorkings has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $5.81.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.07 million. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that InnerWorkings will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in InnerWorkings during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InnerWorkings in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InnerWorkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in InnerWorkings by 312.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 46,598 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.