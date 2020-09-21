Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

IIPR has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Compass Point lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.88.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $124.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.24 and a 200-day moving average of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 115.43 and a quick ratio of 115.43. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $130.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.66%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.26 per share, for a total transaction of $59,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $272,589.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 2,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $313,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,351,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 148.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 449,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after buying an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,753,000 after buying an additional 268,424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 559.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after buying an additional 229,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,156,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,797,000 after buying an additional 202,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

