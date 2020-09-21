Insider Buying: Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) Insider Acquires £12,843.25 in Stock

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) insider Giles Kerr purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,253 ($16.37) per share, for a total transaction of £12,843.25 ($16,781.98).

LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,245 ($16.27) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,292.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,282.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. Abcam Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 943 ($12.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,584 ($20.70).

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,188 ($15.52) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,336 ($17.46).

About Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

