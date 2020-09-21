Insider Selling: Anpario PLC (LON:ANP) Insider Sells £21,150 in Stock

Anpario PLC (LON:ANP) insider Karen Prior sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.53), for a total transaction of £21,150 ($27,636.22).

Shares of LON:ANP opened at GBX 412 ($5.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $95.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 401.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 365.27. Anpario PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 430 ($5.62).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Anpario’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Anpario to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

