Insider Selling: Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Sells $596,550.57 in Stock

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab sold 106,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $596,550.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Michael Raab sold 23,128 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $162,127.28.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. Ardelyx Inc has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $540.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 19.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,507,000 after purchasing an additional 947,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,961,000 after purchasing an additional 451,958 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,462,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 816,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 266,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

