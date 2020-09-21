Insider Selling: Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Director Sells $201,825.00 in Stock

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $201,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,249.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.64. Medallia has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

