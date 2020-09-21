Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,427,496.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $1,427,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CRM opened at $242.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.93 billion, a PE ratio of 94.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

