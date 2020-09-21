Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $152,506.67 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $152,506.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,515.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00.

Sunrun stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6,079.92 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 63.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 324,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $475,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

