Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells $1,032,067.50 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $1,032,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,021,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,756,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,345,018.76.

On Friday, August 7th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,960,015.68.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 200,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $2,608,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $824,173.26.

Sunrun stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,079.92 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. Sunrun Inc has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $63.92.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Sunrun by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

