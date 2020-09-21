Insider Selling: Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Senior Officer Greg Ferron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$36,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,466 shares in the company, valued at C$229,775.70.

Greg Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Greg Ferron sold 35,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total value of C$52,150.00.

Shares of TSE:TML traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.59. Treasury Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Treasury Metals Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Treasury Metals from C$2.10 to C$2.05 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

