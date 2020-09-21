Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $137.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.21.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $126.85 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.55 and a 200 day moving average of $86.91.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $8,452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $1,551,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,582.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 411,714 shares of company stock worth $44,331,161. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

