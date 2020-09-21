Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $73.35 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICPT shares. Raymond James downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.17. 26,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,014. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 54,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $2,760,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $64,128,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,417,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,978,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,501,192 shares of company stock worth $71,310,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

