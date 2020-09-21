International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Trading Down 8.2%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH)’s share price dropped 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 639,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 530,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum bought 1,042,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,081.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,867 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

