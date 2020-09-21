Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.47

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

