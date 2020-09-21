Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Sets New 12-Month High at $6,478.00

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,478 ($84.65) and last traded at GBX 6,292 ($82.22), with a volume of 254727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,418 ($83.86).

Several analysts have commented on ITRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intertek Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,950 ($51.61) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,500 ($71.87) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,029.09 ($65.71).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion and a PE ratio of 38.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,923 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,277.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a GBX 34.20 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.99%.

Intertek Group Company Profile (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.