Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $351.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Shares of INTU opened at $300.13 on Friday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $360.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total transaction of $5,535,632.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,723,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

