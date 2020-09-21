Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IVA. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:IVA opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

