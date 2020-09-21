InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.33.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 71.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.44%. This is a boost from InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 342.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the second quarter valued at $220,000. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

