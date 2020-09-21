James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JRVR. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of James River Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.80.

James River Group stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.53.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. On average, analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,905,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,327,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 340.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 141.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

