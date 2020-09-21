JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JD.Com to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 1,480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,218,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,251,000 after buying an additional 5,825,269 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,613,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 226.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 41,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in JD.Com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,135,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,341,000 after purchasing an additional 66,177 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $74.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,422,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. JD.Com’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

