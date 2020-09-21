Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €55.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on 1COV. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.33 ($52.16).

ETR:1COV opened at €46.83 ($55.09) on Friday. Covestro has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of €48.18 ($56.68). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

