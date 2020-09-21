Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €167.00 Price Target for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €155.53 ($182.98).

ETR:DB1 opened at €148.00 ($174.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €154.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €147.63.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

