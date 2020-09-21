JMP Securities Boosts Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Price Target to $38.00

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AZRE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Azure Power Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $32.89 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Azure Power Global by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,763 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

