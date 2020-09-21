JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €37.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SOW. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.89 ($43.40).

Shares of ETR:SOW opened at €42.48 ($49.98) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86. Software has a 52-week low of €21.60 ($25.41) and a 52-week high of €44.50 ($52.35).

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

