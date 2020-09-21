JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €40.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.33 ($52.16).

ETR 1COV opened at €46.83 ($55.09) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.90. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

