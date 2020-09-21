JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $582.00

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (LON:JFJ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 582 ($7.60) and last traded at GBX 566 ($7.40), with a volume of 281292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 578 ($7.55).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 546.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 486.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41.

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.