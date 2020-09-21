Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £141.95 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.48) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a £115 ($150.27) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a £114 ($148.96) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a £112.30 ($146.74) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.12) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £107.58 ($140.58).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 8,428 ($110.13) on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 65.28 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,288 ($121.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,557.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,950.16.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.