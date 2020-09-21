Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Receives $12.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. National Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Shares of Kaleyra stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. 6,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,149. Kaleyra has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaleyra will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.