KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 571.67 ($7.47).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KAZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 485 ($6.34) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of KAZ stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 588 ($7.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 570.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 464.56. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 600 ($7.84).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.06 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

