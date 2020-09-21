KekCoin (KEK) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, KekCoin has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. KekCoin has a market cap of $100,770.76 and $3.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00041777 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024790 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00021794 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000413 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00015748 BTC.

KekCoin Profile

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

