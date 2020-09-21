Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $362 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.9 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFRC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti cut shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.83.

KFRC stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.67. 4,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Kforce has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $748.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.79 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

