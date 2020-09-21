Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Trading Down 7.7%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 31,895,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 19,097,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CSFB set a $9.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $33,000. Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

