Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

Shares of KNSL traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.71. The stock had a trading volume of 244,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,039. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 0.67. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $212.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.64 and its 200 day moving average is $149.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,891,027.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $993,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,418,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,900. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,514,000 after buying an additional 420,112 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 194.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.