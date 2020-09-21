Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $202.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. William Blair raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.60.

KNSL stock opened at $182.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $212.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.13.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,699 shares in the company, valued at $68,891,027.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,475,827.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $2,295,900 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after purchasing an additional 33,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

