KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.