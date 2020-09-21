Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) dropped 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 7,505,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 8,823,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BofA Securities upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.53.

Get Kohl's alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,927 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 226.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,696,000 after buying an additional 1,841,492 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 31.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,733,000 after buying an additional 478,128 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 123,307.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,504,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after purchasing an additional 66,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.