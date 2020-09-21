Kornit Digital’s (KRNT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KRNT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 279,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,230. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.79 and a beta of 1.60. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $65.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 61,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.