Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s share price traded down 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.19. 6,423,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 10,200,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $482.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $127.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

