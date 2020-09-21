Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kubota is the world’s largest maker of small tractors and Japan’s 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment. The company is also Japan’s largest producer of ductile iron pipe (for water supply and sewer systems) and its maker of roofing materials. The Company makes engines, construction machinery, industrial castings and machinery, waste recycling plants, and prefab housing, and pumps. It has stakes in several US computer companies, including memory storage makers Maxoptix and Akashic Memories. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KUBTY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kubota from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kubota from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $88.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.06. Kubota has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $93.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kubota will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Kubota’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

